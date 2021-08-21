20 Celebrities Who Worked At Fast Food Restaurants

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Brad Pitt used to dress up as the El Pollo Loco chicken!
1.
Barack Obama scooped ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. Getty Images / Getty Images for EIF & XQ/Mikhail JaparidzeTASS via Getty Images
“Rows and rows of rock-hard ice cream can be brutal on the wrists,” the former president shared about his first job in a
LinkedIn post.
2.
Madonna poured coffee at the Times Square Dunkin’ Donuts. Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images/Andrew Burton / Getty Images
According to a 2015 interview with
Howard Stern, Madonna was fired shortly after beginning her job for allegedly squirting jelly at a customer.
3.
Lin-Manuel Miranda worked at McDonald’s. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images/Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Lin_Manuel
The
Hamilton creator even shared a throwback photo of his McDonald’s name tag on Twitter.
4.
Gwen Stefani blended Blizzards at Dairy Queen. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for LinkedIn/Andrew Burton / Getty Images
The No Doubt vocalist made her very
first dollar working at the chain.
5.
Pharrell was fired from McDonald’s three times! Samir Hussein / WireImage/Mario Tama / Getty Images
“I was only good at eating the chicken nuggets,” Pharrell admitted to
Seth Meyers. Years later, Pharrell went on to co-produce the famous “ I’m Lovin’ It” jingle with Justin Timberlake.
6.
Brad Pitt perfected the role of the El Pollo Loco mascot. Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
In addition to
dressing up as a chicken for the fast-food chain, the Oscar-winning actor was also a furniture mover and part-time limo driver.
7.
Pink worked the drive-thru at McDonald’s. Kevin Mazur / WireImage/Brandon Bell / Getty Images
“I had a Janet Jackson microphone,” she told
Food and Wine. “I had power.”
8.
Queen Latifah’s first job was at Burger King. Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage/Michael Thomas / Getty Images
The Queen started her job at the King when she was
15 years old!
9.
Nick Cannon took drive-thru orders at Wienerschnitzel. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic/Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images
He was fired for telling too many jokes over the
intercom, but that’s when he knew he wanted to be a comic!
10.
Eva Mendes worked at Hot Dog on a Stick. Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images/Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
11.
Jay Leno worked his forearm muscles by cutting potatoes at McDonald’s. Kevin Winter / Getty Images/Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Leno worked at the chain during the late ’60s, when roast beef and strawberry shortcake were still on the menu.
12.
Megan Fox dressed up as a giant banana to serve smoothies at Tropical Smoothie Café. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images/PM Images / Getty Images
“There was no anonymity, the costume had a big hole cut out so that everyone would see your face,” Fox told
Bang Media. “My friends from school would drive back and forth and yell all kinds of awesome obscenities at me!”
13.
Jennifer Hudson sang to customers through the drive-thru window at Burger King. Jason Merritt / Getty Images/Naomi Baker / Getty Images
According to the singer and actor, it was her first and
only real job!
14.
Jason Lee worked at Taco Bell. Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for Hallmark Hall of Fame/Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Taco Bell
Jason Lee is truly a jack of all trades! He was a professional skateboarder before becoming an actor, and before that he
served tacos in Huntington Beach, California.
15.
Before working the corner in Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts worked the counter at Baskin-Robbins. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images/Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images
She’s just a girl, standing in front of ice cream, asking how much to scoop.
16.
Eva Longoria spent six years working at Wendy’s. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images/David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Longoria got the job after being told she would need to pay for her own
quinceañera. She was promoted to manager by the age of 18 and credits the fast-food joint with teaching her how to craft the perfect burger!
17.
Russell Simmons made $2.25 an hour at Orange Julius. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images/Orange Julius / Via youtube.com
He was
fired after one month.
18.
Rachel McAdams once broke the orange juice machine while working at McDonald’s. D Dipasupil / WireImage/Joe Raedle / Getty Images
“I was not a great employee,” Rachel admitted to
Glamour magazine.
19.
Bobby Flay began his culinary career at Baskin-Robbins. Denis Contreras / Getty Images for SOBEWFF/Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins
The chef took a trip down memory lane by recreating a banana split sundae for his
Twitter followers!
20.
And finally, Shania Twain worked an after-school job at McDonald’s to support her music career. Jim Spellman / WireImage/Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Man! I feel like a burger!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!