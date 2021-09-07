20 Celebrities Who Look Drastically Different After A Haircut
Kate Gosselin is unrecognizable without her signature pixie cut!
2.
Miley Cyrus infamously transformed her image with this platinum pixie cut in 2013.
3.
Katy Perry also chopped off her hair to go for an edgier bleached look.
4.
Justin Bieber went from “Baby” to bouffant.
5.
Amber Rose ditched her buzz cut for a longer style because she missed putting her hair up in a ponytail.
6.
Justin Timberlake traded his ramen noodle curls for a buzz cut.
7.
Tiffany Haddish shaved her head in 2020 after years of wanting to see her own scalp.
8.
The Weeknd chopped off his hair before releasing Starboy, but kept the famous locks in his manager’s safe.
9.
Zooey Deschanel proved she had eyebrows with this blonde bob before going back to her signature dark hair and bangs.
10.
Ariel Winter said goodbye to her black hair after wrapping Modern Family and went strawberry blonde.
11.
John Travolta went bald on a whim for New Year’s Eve in 2019!
12.
Kaley Cuoco showed off a new look when she cut her hair for the indie drama Burning Bodhi in 2015.
13.
Kate Gosselin grew out her signature asymmetrical cut for longer blonde locks.
14.
Kit Harington rid himself of Jon Snow’s disheveled beard and long hair for a more clean-cut look.
15.
Emilia Clarke swapped a platinum bob for a shaggy pixie cut.
16.
Cara Delevingne shaved her head to film Life in a Year in 2017.
17.
Sanaa Lathan shaved her head for Netflix’s Nappily Ever After.
18.
Shailene Woodley cut bangs prior to filming Big Little Lies Season 2.
19.
Ariana Grande marked the end of her days on Nickelodeon with a blonder, more sophisticated updo.
20.
And finally, Danielle Brooks proved short is the new long when she chopped off her hair in 2018.
