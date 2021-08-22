20 Celebrities Shared Why They Don’t Have Kids



JB Lacroix / Getty Images



Anjelica explained to Cinema that her decision not to have kids came down to struggling with the idea of balancing them and the life she was already living. She said, “There have been times when I wanted children and other times I’ve been grateful not to have them. I am a mess if I have to say goodbye to my dog for longer than five days. I don’t know how I would deal with kissing my children as I left for work. I know there are women who are able to do that. I don’t know if I could.”