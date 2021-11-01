20 Best And 20 Most Basic Celebrity Halloween Costumes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

I’m a total night of Party City kind of girl. I can’t be bothered with anything more.

Table of Contents

There are two types of people on Halloween.

People who go all out,


Thestewartofny / WireImage / Getty Images

For example, Heidi Klum. She spends MONTHS preparing for Halloween.

And people who clearly went to Party City the day before to put together whatever they could.


Kevy, Jwny / JosiahW / BACKGRID

That’s Bella Hadid on Halloween this year. She had to dig through the scraps to put something together.

Let’s look at what celebrities did this year, and see who does what:

1.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Bebe Rexha

2.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Minday Kaling

3.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Megan Thee Stallion

4.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Shakira

5.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Hailey Bieber

6.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Justin Bieber

7.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Lizzo

8.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

9.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ciara

10.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Ryan Philippe

11.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Cardi B

12.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Ring Starr

Happy Halloween everybody Hah Hah Hah Hah peace andLoooooove. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎶🥦🕺🏼☮️


Twitter: @ringostarrmusic

A mask. That’s it. That’s all.

13.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Janelle Monae

14.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Adam Devine

15.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Kendall Jenner

16.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Emma Roberts


Evga, Hedo / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

17.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ariana Grande

18.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Jamie Foxx


Ansa / BACKGRID

Probably got it at Target.

19.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

20.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Austin Mahone


Evga, Hedo, Sxac / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

That’s just a track suit.

21.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Saweetie

22.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Leonardo DiCaprio


Pema / GPFM / BACKGRID

That’s definitely just a mask, probably something he had from years ago or bought on Amazon a couple of days ago.

23.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ashley Benson

24.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Amy Schumer

25.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Jade from Little Mix


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

Taking off that makeup must’ve been a real chore. 

26.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Justin Bieber, again


Rolo, Gica / Roger / BACKGRID

He was Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

27.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: French Montana

28.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Robert Pattinson


Nnon / BACKGRID

He’s literally just himself.

29.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: The Weeknd

30.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Jaden Smith


Evga, Hedo / The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

A white button up with some blood splattered on it. My type of costume!

31.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Adam Lambert


Nino, Gica / VEGAN / BACKGRID

That had to have taken HOURS.

32.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Simon Rex


Nino, Gica / BACKGRID

A clown wig and red jumpsuit.

33.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Doja Cat


Gica, Rolo / GIO / BACKGRID

This Cynthia costume is A+. The hair, I love.

34.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Drake


Mpnc / MediaPunch / BACKGRID

35.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Lil Nas X

36.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: DJ Martin Garrix


Hedo, Evga / HEDO / BACKGRID

37.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Katy Perry

38.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Taylor Swift

39.

Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Kourtney Kardashian

40.

More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Normani

