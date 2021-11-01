20 Best And 20 Most Basic Celebrity Halloween Costumes

I’m a total night of Party City kind of girl. I can’t be bothered with anything more.
People who go all out,
And people who clearly went to Party City the day before to put together whatever they could.
Let’s look at what celebrities did this year, and see who does what:
1.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Bebe Rexha
2.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Minday Kaling
3.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Megan Thee Stallion
4.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Shakira
5.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Hailey Bieber
6.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Justin Bieber
7.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Lizzo
8.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
9.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ciara
10.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Ryan Philippe
11.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Cardi B
12.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Ring Starr
13.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Janelle Monae
14.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Adam Devine
15.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Kendall Jenner
16.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Emma Roberts
17.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ariana Grande
18.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Jamie Foxx
19.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
20.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Austin Mahone
21.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Saweetie
22.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Leonardo DiCaprio
23.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Ashley Benson
24.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Amy Schumer
25.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Jade from Little Mix
26.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Justin Bieber, again
27.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: French Montana
28.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Robert Pattinson
29.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: The Weeknd
30.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Jaden Smith
31.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Adam Lambert
32.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Simon Rex
33.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Doja Cat
34.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Drake
35.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Lil Nas X
36.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: DJ Martin Garrix
37.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Katy Perry
38.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Taylor Swift
39.
Over-the-top, obsessed with Halloween: Kourtney Kardashian
40.
More of the Party City, day before Halloween type: Normani