2 Water ETFs that Will Benefit from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 2 Water ETFs that Will Benefit from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill



The water utility industry is expected to generate solid growth in the coming years, fueled by the government’s efforts to repair aging water infrastructure. So, we think investors seeking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky way could do worse than bet on famous water ETFs Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) and First Trust Water ETF (FIW). Read on.Amid growing climate change concerns, a clean-water shortage is becoming a serious concern worldwide, particularly considering the rising frequency of droughts. The federal government officially declared the first-ever water shortage in the Colorado River basin this month. Also, $8.3 billion within the $1 trillion infrastructure bill has been proposed for water-related projects. If passed into law, the spending is expected to boost the water utility industry’s growth in the coming years.

The United States is not the only country taking steps to increase access to and store and transport clean water. The governments of several other countries are also investing heavily in water-related infrastructure.

While it’s challenging to select the best stock in the Water utility industry, we think investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a less risky way could bet on quality Water ETFs Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) and First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

Continue reading on StockNews