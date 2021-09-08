2 Upgraded Tech Stocks to Buy in September By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Upgraded Tech Stocks to Buy in September



The tech industry is expected to grow substantially due to the ongoing digitalization of industries and the high demand for tech products and solutions to accommodate continuing remote working structures. So, we think it could be wise to bet on undervalued tech stocks Akamai (AKAM) and VEON (NASDAQ:). Also, our proprietary POWR Ratings system has recently upgraded these stocks to ‘Buy.’.Owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, a delay in office-reopening plans has rekindled a robust demand for secure and efficient cloud-based tech products and solutions from enterprises to facilitate their remote workforce productivity.

The tech-heavy continues to hit record-highs primarily because of this surging demand and a low-interest environment.

After delivering an impressive performance in their recent quarter, we think fundamentally sound undervalued tech stocks Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and VEON Ltd. (VEON) have the potential to grow substantially in the coming months. These two stocks have been recently upgraded to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

