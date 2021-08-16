2 Under the Radar Grocery Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2021 By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

2 Under the Radar Grocery Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2021



Rising consumer spending and the convenience of shopping for essential food items online as consumers increasingly opt for healthier foods will likely benefit grocery retailers and boost the industry’s growth prospects. So, for these reasons we believe it would be ideal to bet on under-the-radar grocery stocks PriceSmart (NASDAQ:) and Weis Markets (WMK), which could gain significant momentum in the near term. Read on.Over the past year, stringent social distancing norms and a shift to living, working, and learning at home resulted in greater at-home food consumption and, consequently, a higher demand for groceries. Also, as consumers continue to focus on nutrition and consuming more healthy foods, retailers are investing to benefit from this growing demand. Furthermore, to capitalize on the rising demand, many grocery retailers have been investing heavily to improve their online presence and delivery networks.

The global food grocery retail market is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR in the coming seven years. Rising income levels, affordability, and growing urbanization are the key factors that will help the industry grow.

So we think that Investors looking to cash in on the industry’s solid growth prospects could bet on under-the-radar grocery stocks PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and Weis Markets Inc (WMK). These concerns are well-positioned to gain significantly in the coming months.

