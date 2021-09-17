2 Under the Radar Casino Stocks Rated ‘Strong Buy’ By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Under the Radar Casino Stocks Rated ‘Strong Buy’



With solid progress having been made on the vaccination front and with the easing of casino-operating restrictions, brick-and-mortar casinos are regaining momentum. Also, growing consumer interest in online casinos should keep driving casino operators’ revenues. So, we think with solid growth potential, lesser-known casino stocks Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:) could be wise bets now. Let’s discuss.The gradual easing of restrictions on in-person casino patronage following solid progress on the vaccination front and growing interest in online casinos have been driving the industry’s growth. The four regional casino markets that track visitation in July reported their strongest visitation numbers since the pandemic’s start.

According to the American Gaming Association’s commercial gaming revenue data, U.S. gambling revenue hit $13.65 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 26.3% from the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the global casino industry is expected to reach $159.3 billion by 2027, registering a 3.7% CAGR.

Therefore, we think casino companies Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) and Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) will witness substantial sales growth in the near term. As a result, these under-the-radar stocks have been rated a ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Continue reading on StockNews