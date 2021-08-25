2 Top Growth Stocks in the Real Estate Sector By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Amid the low-interest-rate environment and the home-buying spree, the real estate sector is expected to continue seeing an upswing in demand. Therefore, we think it may be profitable to invest in prominent real estate industry players CBRE Group (CBRE) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) owing to their solid growth attributes. Read on.The housing market in the United States remained robust in July, with previously owned house sales increasing quicker than the previous month as high prices motivated owners to list more properties. According to the National Association of Realtors, sales went up 2% in July versus the prior month. In addition, sales increased 1.5% in July compared to the same period last year.

A low-interest-rate environment and the desire to relocate to bigger and better locations have fostered high demand in the real estate sector over the past year. The global real estate market is expected to reach $3717.03 billion by 2025, growing at an 8% CAGR.

Investors’ interest in growth stocks is evident in the S&P SPDR 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 21.5% return so far this year. Hence, as investors remain focused on growth stocks that can offer substantial returns this year and beyond, major real estate players CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), with solid growth potential, could be wise bets now.

