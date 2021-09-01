2 Top Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Invest In By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. 2 Top Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Invest In

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematics ETF (BOTZ) are two of the top AI and robotics ETFs. These sectors are poised to expand at a double-digit rate over the next decade and these offers investors a low-risk way to participate in their growth.Most investors don’t have the time or energy necessary to perform a deep dive into artificial intelligence stocks. If you want a piece of the artificial intelligence market in your portfolio yet lack the time necessary to research individual companies, consider investing in an ETF.

&nbsp
The potential upside to ETFs isn’t as great as that of individual stocks yet this approach spreads out risk while providing investors with an opportunity to make money as the sector continues to expand. Some investors are going as far as investing in multiple AI ETFs in an attempt to maximize exposure to the sector without subjecting their hard-earned money to the comparably high risk inherent to owning individual stocks.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematics ETF (BOTZ) are two of the top AI and robotics ETFs, each with its own unique holdings. Let’s take a look at each of these ETFs to give readers a better sense of whether both are worthy of sizable investment.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR