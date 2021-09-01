2 Top Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Invest In By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Top Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Invest In



iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematics ETF (BOTZ) are two of the top AI and robotics ETFs. These sectors are poised to expand at a double-digit rate over the next decade and these offers investors a low-risk way to participate in their growth.Most investors don’t have the time or energy necessary to perform a deep dive into artificial intelligence stocks. If you want a piece of the artificial intelligence market in your portfolio yet lack the time necessary to research individual companies, consider investing in an ETF.



The potential upside to ETFs isn’t as great as that of individual stocks yet this approach spreads out risk while providing investors with an opportunity to make money as the sector continues to expand. Some investors are going as far as investing in multiple AI ETFs in an attempt to maximize exposure to the sector without subjecting their hard-earned money to the comparably high risk inherent to owning individual stocks.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO) and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematics ETF (BOTZ) are two of the top AI and robotics ETFs, each with its own unique holdings. Let’s take a look at each of these ETFs to give readers a better sense of whether both are worthy of sizable investment.

