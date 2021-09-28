2 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month By StockNews

The uncertainty surrounding the broader economy might lead to a resumption of the market’s sell-off. Next week’s Congressional negotiations could also bring some volatility. Given the technology sector’s solid growth prospects, it could be wise to invest in dividend-paying tech stocks NetApp (NASDAQ:) and ASE Technology Holdings (ASX) to secure a stable stream of income.The Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande’s possible collapse has increased volatility. Many analysts are increasingly concerned about the growth outlook for next year. With concerns over higher-than-expected inflation and Covid variants, Federated Hermes’ chief market strategist Phil Orlando anticipates a 10% market correction. Next week, the administration faces deadlines with the Democrats pushing to pass the infrastructure and social services bill, which may mean a frantic time for the market and increasing volatility.
However, the technology sector has witnessed substantial growth over the past year, with continued digital transformation and work-from-home trends. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:) gained 36.2% over the past year and 19.4% year-to-date. Amid the anticipated market volatility, dividend-paying stocks could be the right choice for ensuring a steady income stream.
Given this backdrop, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:), which pay attractive dividends and possess solid growth prospects, could be good additions to your portfolio this month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.