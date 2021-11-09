2 Stocks to Buy for Rebound in Silver Prices By StockNews

Silver prices declined in September after skyrocketing earlier this year. However, its price is rebounding on rising demand for the metal. And the passage of a bi-partisan infrastructure bill by Congress this week could boost the industrial demand for this metal. Given the favorable price trends, we think silver stocks Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:) might be ideal additions to one’s portfolio now. So, let’s evaluate these companies.Silver prices were trading at their highest levels earlier this year due to a Reddit-induced rally. However, prices declined to settle at $21.485 in September, their lowest level since July 2020, on indications of a forthcoming tightening of central bank monetary policy.
Analysts expect the metal’s demand to climb 15% globally this year to 1.03 billion ounces. Given silver’s heavy industrial usage and rebounding industrial activities, spot silver prices have bounced back to settle at $24.45 per ounce. The rally was driven by the passage of the b-partisan infrastructure bill this week, which is expected to bolster the demand for silver for electrical grids, WiFi, and electric vehicle charging stations. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:) ETF has gained 8.1% over the past month versus the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 7.1% returns.
Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally strong silver stocks Pan American Silver Corp . (PAAS) and Silvercorp Metals Inc . (SVM) could be ideal bets now.
