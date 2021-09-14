2 Software Stocks That Have Surged More Than 50% In the Last Month By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Software Stocks That Have Surged More Than 50% In the Last Month



Software companies have outperformed broader markets in the last decade and more. In the last month,a few stocks such as Support.com (SPRT) and monday.com (MNDY (NASDAQ:)) have continued their upward surge despite frothy valuations and uncertainty in global economies.The equity markets are near record highs and a few software stocks have seen massive gains in the past month. While the tech sector has handily beat broader market returns in the last decade, several companies have also been part of a short squeeze strategy orchestrated by a group of retail traders on social media platform Reddit this year.

Here, we take a look at two software stocks in Support.com (SPRT) and Monday .com (MNDY) that have outpaced major indexes in the last month. While SPRT stock is a Reddit favorite, Monday.com has impressed investors with its solid quarterly results.

Let’s take a look to see if these stocks should be on the radar of fundamental investors right now.

Continue reading on StockNews