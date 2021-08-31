2 Small-Cap Healthcare Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 200% By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Small-Cap Healthcare Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 200%



The healthcare industry is expected to witness increasing demand amid an aging population. As such, Wall Street analysts expect small-cap healthcare stocks BeyondSpring (BYSI) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:) to gain significantly in the coming months. So, it could be wise to add these two stocks to one’s watch list. Read on.The healthcare industry continues to enjoy immense investor attention, thanks partly to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the identification and effects of new variants of the deadly virus. Investors’ interest in the healthcare stocks is evident in the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 9.5% returns over the past three months.

Also, an aging population and relatively inelastic demand for healthcare products and services are expected to boost the industry’s growth. Total U.S. healthcare spending is expected to be $10.43 trillion this year.

Wall Street analysts expect small-cap healthcare stocks BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) to rally significantly in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add the stocks to one’s watch list.

