2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks in the World By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks in the World

The U.S. economy has been bouncing back from its pandemic-led slump. And the expected passage of an infrastructure bill in the near term could secure stellar prospects for the economy. Hence, we think this might be the ideal time to invest in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:). These companies have been growing at a phenomenal rate. Read on.The recovery of the U.S. economy from its pandemic-led slump makes the backdrop favorable for growth-oriented companies. Capital investments show unprecedented strength, with orders for business equipment from factories rising for a seventh straight month.

Furthermore, a proposed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is expected to be passed by Congress soon, could add $488 billion to the country’s GDP by 2027.

Growth stocks usually perform well when interest rates are low, and the economy is in an uptrend. So, given Ross Stores, Inc.’s (ROST) and Terex Corporation’s (TEX) stellar earnings and revenue growth, and their future growth prospects, we think these two stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR