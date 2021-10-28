2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks in the World By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks in the World



The U.S. economy has been bouncing back from its pandemic-led slump. And the expected passage of an infrastructure bill in the near term could secure stellar prospects for the economy. Hence, we think this might be the ideal time to invest in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) and Terex Corporation (NYSE:). These companies have been growing at a phenomenal rate. Read on.The recovery of the U.S. economy from its pandemic-led slump makes the backdrop favorable for growth-oriented companies. Capital investments show unprecedented strength, with orders for business equipment from factories rising for a seventh straight month.

Furthermore, a proposed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is expected to be passed by Congress soon, could add $488 billion to the country’s GDP by 2027.

Growth stocks usually perform well when interest rates are low, and the economy is in an uptrend. So, given Ross Stores, Inc.’s (ROST) and Terex Corporation’s (TEX) stellar earnings and revenue growth, and their future growth prospects, we think these two stocks could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

