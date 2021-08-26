2 Medical Device Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 60% or More By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 2 Medical Device Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 60% or More



The medical devices industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming months due to an uptick in demand for devices for essential surgeries and the rapid integration of advanced technologies in crucial medical equipment. Therefore, analysts believe Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:) and Accuracy Incorporated (ARAY) will gain substantially in the near term. Read on.With the rising demand for medical devices for various essential surgeries that were delayed due to the pandemic, and with an increasingly aging population, the medical devices industry has been recovering from pandemic-drive lows. In addition, with the growing integration of new technology in the healthcare sector, along with remote monitoring and connected devices, the industry could generate considerable momentum in the coming months.

The United States is responsible for about half of all global healthcare spending. While the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of the healthcare sector, it imposed significant supply chain constraints on medical devices companies. However, with the demand for advanced medical devices now recovering, the global medical devices market is expected to reach $623 billion by 2026, growing at a 5% CAGR.

As such, Wall Street analysts expect quality medical devices stocks Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Accuracy Incorporated (ARAY) to rally more than 60% in price in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews