2 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the Dip



Even though the vote on the infrastructure bill has been delayed, analysts remain optimistic about it passing. Moreover, the infrastructure sector is expected to grow significantly in upcoming months as economic activities gradually increase. So, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound infrastructure stocks like CRH plc (NYSE:) and Terex (NYSE:), which are trading below their 52-week highs but have the potential to generate significant ROI in the near term.The market reacted quite positively when the Senate passed the infrastructure bill on August 10, 2021. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team have delayed the vote on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, as Democrats remain divided over a separate but politically linked larger spending measure. If passed, this spending will significantly boost the infrastructure sector’s growth.

On the other hand, as roads, railways and ports, and internet infrastructure need regular maintenance and development, the infrastructure sector is expected to grow in the upcoming months.

CRH plc (CRH) and Terex Corporation (TEX) are two quality infrastructure stocks trading well below their 52-week highs but have solid upsides. So, it could be wise to add these stocks to your portfolio now.

