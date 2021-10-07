2 Ideal Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in October By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Ideal Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in October



Following the announcement of a debt ceiling deal, investors appear to have gained confidence, as the major indexes closed in the green yesterday. Furthermore, as the holiday season approaches and businesses gear up for their final quarter of the year, the stock market may gain substantial traction in the coming months. To capitalize on the anticipated market momentum, quality stocks Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:) and Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) could be great additions to your portfolio.As the U.S. Senate appears to be reaching a temporary agreement to avoid a federal debt default in the next two weeks, the major indices ended Wednesday’s session in the green. Although concerns over COVID-19, inflationary pressure, and supply chain disruptions could be far from over and may cause more volatility in the coming months, the fast-approaching holiday shopping season may boost consumer spending.

In addition, as businesses scramble to increase their investment before their yearly budgets run out, stocks are expected to see solid gains in the coming months.

Therefore, Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) and Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) could be ideal bets as they are fundamentally well-positioned to capitalize on the seasonal tailwinds.

