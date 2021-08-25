2 High Dividend Stocks to Buy in August, 2 to Avoid By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

2 High Dividend Stocks to Buy in August, 2 to Avoid



Current market volatility and analysts’ expectations of a rolling market correction have shifted investor attention toward dividend stocks with stable payouts. So, we think leading industry players AT&T (T) and Altria (MO) could be valuable additions now to one’s portfolio. However, fundamentally weak dividend stocks, Iron Mountain (IRM) and B&G (BGS), with poor cash flows, are now best avoided. Read on for details.The spike in COVID-19 cases and rising inflationary pressures are threatening the current bull market. These concerns have led analysts to anticipate a stock market correction soon, with an expected retreat of more than 10% from recent highs. Consequently, dividend stocks could be ideal bets now.

Over the past couple of months, declining Treasury yields amid the continuing near-zero interest rate environment have made high-yielding dividend stocks AT&T Inc. (T) and Altria Group , Inc. (NYSE:) solid bets. These stocks have impressive payout histories.

Conversely, we think it could be risky to bet on dividend-paying stocks Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:) and B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) because of their weak balance sheets and hefty losses.

