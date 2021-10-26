2 Healthcare Stocks Under $5 Rated ‘Buy’ in the POWR Ratings By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Healthcare Stocks Under $5 Rated ‘Buy’ in the POWR Ratings



With the continued spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in several parts of the world, the healthcare industry continues to command investors’ attention. The industry is also expected to continue growing on the rising demand for treatments for chronic diseases. Thus, we think it could be wise to bet on quality healthcare stocks Global Cord Blood (CO) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:), which are trading at less than $5 per share. These names are also rated ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Read on.Governments worldwide have been investing heavily in their healthcare systems to prevent or more effectively combat COVID-19 pandemic-like situations. Rising chronic diseases are also boosting the demand for healthcare solutions. These tailwinds are of import to Investors, whose interest in the healthcare stocks is evidenced by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 16.2% year-to-date returns.

As China warns of the further spread of coronavirus, the healthcare industry will likely continue enjoying the market’s attention. Indeed, according to a Business Wire report, the global healthcare market is expected to reach $11.91 trillion by 2022.

So, we think it could be wise to bet on international healthcare stocks Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and So-Young International Inc. (SY), which are trading at less than $5 but possess sound fundamentals. Furthermore, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

