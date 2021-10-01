2 Growth Stocks for the Long Term By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Growth Stocks for the Long Term



Despite short-term concerns surrounding the rising Treasury yield and continued spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, the Fed’s continued support and the government’s planned spending on infrastructure should drive performance of growth-focused stocks in the long run. Therefore, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:) and MarineMax (HZO), which possess solid growth attributes, could be solid long-term bets.While the market is currently in correction mode due to concerns surrounding the rising Treasury yield, continued spread of the Delta coronavirus, and several other lingering issues, the economy is expected to keep recovering with the Fed’s monetary policy support. The potential infrastructure spending should boost the economy further.

The Federal Reserve raised its growth forecast for 2022 to 3.8% in its September projections. Solid corporate earnings should also provide some support. Analysts estimate the S&P 500 members’ earnings to grow 27.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Given the economy’s solid growth prospects, stocks possessing solid growth attributes, stock such as Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) and MarineMax, Inc. (HZO), could be solid long-term bets.

