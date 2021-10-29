2 Expensive Tech Stocks That Still Have More Room to Run By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 2 Expensive Tech Stocks That Still Have More Room to Run

Given the continuing low-interest-rate environment, some fundamentally strong tech stocks are currently trading at lofty valuations. But considering their fundamental strength and the industry’s growth prospects, these stocks appear to have plenty of upside remaining. So, despite being expensive, we think Endava (NYSE:) and Fabrinet (NYSE:) could move higher in price based on their fundamental strength. So, let’s look closer at these names.Even though labor shortages, global supply chain constraints, and increased freight and shipping costs could mar the technology industry’s growth in the near term, tech stocks are gaining attention amid the continuing low-interest-rate environment.

Investors’ renewed interest in tech stocks is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.7% returns over the past month. However, the current, ultra-loose monetary policy, in part, has led to stretched valuations for several tech stocks. Nevertheless, the ongoing digital transformation and increasing use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies should keep driving the technology industry’s growth. According to GoRemotely, the tech industry is expected to reach a $5 trillion market value by the end of 2021.

Consequently, we think it could be wise to bet on Endava plc (DAVA) and Fabrinet (FN). Though these two stocks are trading at lofty valuations, there could be plenty of upside still to be had because of their fundamental strength. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR