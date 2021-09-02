2 Energy Stocks to Buy in September, 2 to Avoid By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. 2 Energy Stocks to Buy in September, 2 to Avoid

Oil prices have rebounded lately, buoyed by significant demand and a supply crunch owing to the impact of Hurricane Ida. These industry tailwinds should drive the performance of fundamentally strong energy stocks Cimarex (XEC) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:). However, given the continued threat to demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, we think financially weak stocks EQT Corporation (NYSE:) and U.S. Energy (USEG) are best avoided now. Read on for a discussion of all four names.According to the data released by the Energy Information Administration, fuel demand has reached its highest level since March 2020, propelling oil prices to a 10% gain last week. Furthermore, Hurricane Ida is expected to keep crude and retail gasoline prices elevated as refineries remain shut across the region. Consequently, analysts estimate gasoline prices will rise 5 -10 cents per gallon by the Labor Day weekend.

Thus, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:) and National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) could soar in price in the near term.

However, the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases is expected to make oil prices volatile in the near term. Thus, we recommend avoiding fundamentally weak energy stocks EQT Corporation (EQT) and U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR