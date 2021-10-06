2 Dividend Stocks that Shouldn’t Be Neglected By TipRanks

© Reuters. 2 Dividend Stocks that Shouldn’t Be Neglected



AT&T (NYSE:) and Verizon (VZ) are the two largest telecommunication firms in the United States.

They’ve been doubted lately due to restructuring procedures, and an expensive 5G push, but I remain bullish on both stocks.

AT&T

AT&T is in a restructuring phase where it’s spinning off all of its media assets into a separate entity, jointly owned by Discovery (NASDAQ:). AT&T will retain 71% of the entity and receive $43 billion in cash, which is expected to be used to pay off debt, before embarking on a 5G push.

The firm itself has admitted that a smaller company will most likely equate to smaller dividends, but investors are getting carried away when they think AT&T won’t be a lucrative dividend-paying stock anymore.

AT&T remains at the pinnacle of the dividend aristocrat list, with UBS recently including the stock in its top 20 value stocks to buy list, due to its current dividend-paying capacity.

Adding to its 7.6% yield is a yield-to-payout ratio that’s 21.1% higher than its five-year average, while it also has stacked up $43 billion in cash from operations.

There’s no doubt that AT&T will spend more of its cash on growing the business in upcoming years, but neglecting the stock based on that is radical. AT&T will remain a top dividend play for years to come.

Wall Street thinks the stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $32.33. There have been five Buy ratings on the stock, five Hold ratings, and one Sell rating.

Verizon (NYSE:)

Verizon’s restructuring has differed slightly. The telecom giant recently sold its Yahoo assets for $5 billion, and it’s anticipated that the capital will be used for its 5G push.

The company has performed really well over the past year with a year-over-year growth in revenue and EBITDA of 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

The recent year’s performance has opened up a lucrative gap for Verizon to increase its dividend payments. The company has produced eight consecutive years of dividend increases, and with its payout ratio trading at 12.1% below its five-year average, we could certainly anticipate its 4.6% yield to be bolstered sooner rather than later.

Verizon also holds a decent amount of value. The stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is trading at a 13.7% discount to its five-year average.

Wall Street remains positive on Verizon, with the stock being rated as a Moderate Buy, based on five Buys, and four Holds. The average Verizon price target of $62.75 implies 16.1% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Both of these stocks will benefit from a changing market.

Investors have overlooked them due to restructuring fears and anticipation of a 5G war, which could translate into depleted balance sheets.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens had a long position in T and VZ.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.