2 Casino Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally Over 70% By StockNews

2 Casino Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally Over 70%



Casino stocks , such Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:) and Melco Resorts & Entertainments (MLCO), are well positioned to outpace the broader markets in the next year, per consensus estimates.In the last 18 months, Casino stocks have been among the hardest hit on Wall Street. The ongoing pandemic resulted in worldwide lockdowns, a ban on international travel, and an economic recession which drove stocks in the travel, entertainment, tourism, energy, and retail sectors to multi-year lows.

However, as the vaccination rollout has gained pace in recent months, economies have started to reopen, making beaten-down stocks a top bet for contrarian and value investors.

Here, we look at two casino stocks in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) that are poised to gain over 70% in the next year, according to consensus price target estimates.

