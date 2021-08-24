2 Cannabis Companies That Plunged More Than 24% Last Week By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. 2 Cannabis Companies That Plunged More Than 24% Last Week



As recreational and medical cannabis legalization gains traction across the United States, several cannabis players have been capitalizing on the trend. However, some appear to have lost momentum lately due to strong competition and uncertainties surrounding the potential for cannabis’ federal-level legalization. Hence, we believe investors are better off avoiding cannabis stocks Flora Growth (FLGC) and Hexo (HEXO (NYSE:)), which have declined more than 24% in price over the past week. Read on.Owing to increasing state-level legalization of cannabis in the United States and the growing acceptance of marijuana for medical and recreational purposes, the cannabis industry has been gaining steam. The global legal cannabis market is expected to reach $91.5 billion by 2028, delivering a 26.3% CAGR.

While many players in the cannabis space have been taking advantage of the industry tailwinds, some are struggling to stay afloat due to intense competition for market share. Furthermore, given that the industry continues to face barriers owing to the Senate’s disagreement over the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level, cannabis stocks could witness significant volatility in the near term.

Given this backdrop, we think it is best to avoid cannabis stocks with weak fundamentals and poor growth prospects. Flora Growth Corporation (FLGC) and Hexo Corp. (HEXO) possess these characteristics and have declined more than 24% in price over the past week. So, these two stocks are best avoided now.

