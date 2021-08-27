2 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Biotechnology is advancing rapidly, driven by robust investments in new developments and a demand for synthetic biology. The industry is expected to continue to generate significant growth over an extended period. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect Tarsus (TARS) and Cidara (CDTX) to deliver more than 100% upside. So, are you sure you don’t want to read on for details?.The biotech industry is advancing rapidly with significant breakthroughs in research and technological improvements. The industry is expected to continue playing a major role in addressing the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.

Supportive government initiatives and robust funding are clearing a path to the industry’s continued growth. And, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the industry is expected to expand at a 15.83% CAGR over the next seven years.

Given the industry’s strong growth prospects, Wall Street analysts expect biotech stocks Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) and Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:) to more than double in price in the near term.

