2 Biotech Stocks Focused on Fighting the Coronavirus That Could Double in Price By StockNews

2 Biotech Stocks Focused on Fighting the Coronavirus That Could Double in Price



As the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to disrupt several economies, there is growing concern about the virus’ potential long-term physical effects. Given this backdrop, which suggests more therapies will need to be developed, we think it could be wise to investigate biotech stocks Humanigen (HGEN) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:) because Wall Street analysts expect them to double in price in the coming months. Read on.Eight months after the arrival of Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE:) COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first vaccine to receive the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) and which has helped reduce the intensity of the pandemic jointly with other vaccines, the virus’ Delta variant has been spreading rapidly across several parts of the world. Five U.S. states recently broke records for the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases.

But equally worrisome, some studies suggest that COVID-19 infection can lead to long-haul symptoms even for people that are vaccinated. Consequently, several biotech companies have been working on therapies to combat the lingering effects of the virus.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) are two lesser-known biotech companies that are making significant progress in devising solutions to fight the long-term effects of COVID-19. So, we think it could be wise to add these two stocks to your watch list now. Wall Street analysts expect their shares to more than double in price in the near term.

