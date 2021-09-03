2 Best Stocks of All Time! By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Best Stocks of All Time!



I bought Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Booking (NASDAQ:) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on.Today I want to go back in the time machine all the way to 2001 when I purchased the two best stocks of my investing career.

No…my intention is not to brag. Rather, I want to focus on what went right with these investments in the hopes of helping us all find more big winners in the future.

And the 2 Stocks Are…

Continue reading on StockNews