2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Right Now



As the major stock market indexes hit fresh highs, most quality stocks are currently trading at sky-high valuations, making it difficult to find true value stocks. Intel (INTC) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) have immense growth potential, but their valuations still look reasonable at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Despite stock market volatility due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the high-inflation environment, the benchmark indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism over the Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The S&P 500 has doubled since its pandemic lows, marking the fastest bull market rally since World War II. But with most stocks trading at lofty valuations, it isn’t easy to find true value stocks now. However, some quality stocks are still trading at reasonable valuations.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:), for example, are currently trading at discounts to their peers despite having immense growth potential. In addition, our proprietary POWR Ratings system has rated these stocks A for Value along with an overall A (Strong Buy) rating. So, it could be wise to bet on them now.

