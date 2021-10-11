2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

As artificial intelligence (AI) gains importance with the ongoing digital transformation, tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) are well-positioned to gain owing to their consistent product innovations and expanded market reach. Conversely, we think fundamentally weak AI stocks Palantir (PLTR) and C3.ai (AI) could suffer a downturn in the near term. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on.The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to perform problem-solving, visual perception, speech recognition, decision making, and language processing using real-time data has increased its demand from several industries. And with the rapid digitalization of various industries, the applications of AI are expected to increase. The global AI market is expected to grow at a 35% CAGR to $171.02 billion by 2025.

Increasing investments and impressive breakthroughs made in this industry should benefit tech giants Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

However, fundamentally weak stocks in this space Palantir Technologies Inc . (NYSE:) and C3.ai, Inc. (AI) are not well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR