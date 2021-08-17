2 A-Rated Nasdaq 100 Stock to Buy Now By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Despite concerns surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the turmoil in Afghanistan as the U.S. departs the country, the is enjoying positive investor sentiment on the back of strong second-quarter corporate earnings and the growing notion that recent inflation-fueling price increases are transitory. So, we think it could be wise to bet on Nasdaq 100 stocks Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:). They have both been rated an A (Strong Buy) by our proprietary rating system. Read on.An impressive earnings season has fueled substantial gains in the Nasdaq 100, and the index continues to hover near its all-time high. Although rising COVID-19 cases in several parts of the world and tensions related to the collapse of the government in Afghanistan could spur a decline, analysts expect the tech-heavy equity benchmark to continue gaining.

Furthermore, investors will likely remain upbeat with weekly unemployment claims falling for the third week in a row and the Fed’s continued assurance that inflation is transitory.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on prominent Nasdaq 100 stocks Intel Corporation (INTC) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) because they possess strong growth attributes and have been rated an A (Strong Buy) by our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

