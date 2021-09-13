2 5G Stocks That Are Strong Buys Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 2 5G Stocks That Are Strong Buys Right Now



With the rapid roll-out of the 5G network standard and its increasing application across several industries, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound 5G stocks Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:) and NetScout Systems (NTCT). These two stocks have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The 5G revolution is well underway and is expected to continue snowballing due to the increasing application of 5G across several industries. According to The Daily News, the global 5G market is expected to grow at a 55% CAGR over the next five years to $115.4 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, governments globally have been heavily investing in 5G, given its growing importance in autonomous driving and telemedicine. Indeed, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on August 10 has proposed a $65 billion spending for fast and reliable broadband infrastructure, affordability, and adoption.

Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on quality 5G stocks Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT). Both stocks have overall A (Strong Buy) ratings in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

