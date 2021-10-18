1st Photos & Video – Hollywood Life

Get a look at the stunning footage from Travis Barker’s romantic, beachside proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in Montecito on Oct. 17.

Sunday, October 17 was a day that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will never forget. The happy couple got engaged after less than a year of dating, with Travis, 45, getting down on one knee to ask Kourt’s hand in marriage in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement he set up on the beach in Montecito, Calif. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared a photo from the proposal to her Instagram — but not before TMZ snapped pics of the moment themselves. Those photos can be seen below, while TMZ‘s brief video of the stars just before the proposal went down can be seen HERE.

Kourtney and Travis looked so overjoyed during their special moment. Kourt of course said yes, and immediately after she gave the Blink 182 drummer a giant smooch on the lips. They kissed within the floral arrangement, which included roses designed in the shape of a heart and candles. The stunning ocean could also be seen in the background of the couple’s romantic setting.

As seen in TMZ’s video, Travis led Kourtney down the beach to the center of the romantic setting. There, he got down on one knee, as onlookers snapped photos of the special moment. When he popped the magic question, Travis was dressed fairly casual in a striped white and black shirt and dark jeans. Meanwhile, Kourtney looked immaculate in a long-length black dress, which matched the color of her bob haircut.

The mother of three posted a pic from the proposal to IG, writing, “forever @travisbarker.” Later on, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring thanks to a PDA-filled video of the couple that Kim Kardashian shared. The massive, oval-shaped diamond, which sits atop a thin band, was fully visible in Kim’s footage, which showed Kourt and Travis enjoying a steamy kiss.

Kourtney and Travis started dating in early 2021, and made things “Instagram Official” shortly after Valentine’s Day. Since then, they’ve been so loved up throughout numerous PDA-filled public outings and on several vacations. Travis even flew on an airplane for the first time since his plane crash in 2008, which was a major decision that Kourtney helped the rocker with.

The couple’s upcoming wedding will be the first for Kourt. While she was in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, they never got married. Travis, meanwhile, has been married twice before: first to author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002, and then to former beauty queen Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008, with who he has two kids, son Landon, and daughter Alabama.