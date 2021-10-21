1st Photos Of Her In 2 Years – Hollywood Life

The actress took her adorable chihuahua out for a walk, after keeping out of the public eye since 2019, shortly after her final appearance on ‘Modern Family.’

Shelley Long took a comfortable stroll in Los Angeles earlier in October, in new photos released by DailyMail on Thursday October 21. The 73-year-old actress looked pretty content, as she wandered around with her dog nearby. The Cheers alum looked pretty casual, as she let her dog roam without a leash, as she sat down and relaxed while out for the walk. Check out the photos HERE!

While out for the walk, Shelley kept her outfit comfortable and cozy. It looked very appropriate for the fall. The actress, who played DeDe Pritchett on Modern Family, rocked a gray Patagonia fleece jacket with a matching pair of cuffed jeans, along with a blue t-shirt and white pair of sneakers, while she was out for the walk. The last time she’d been publicly photographed was back in April 2019.

While Shelley hasn’t been been photographed out and about in some time, she has still kept up at work. After she finished her tenure on Modern Family in 2018 (making her final appearance in the episode “Good Grief”), she did a bit more voice acting work as Grandma Murphy in the TV short Milo Murphy’s Law. More recently, she starred in the mystery drama The Cleaner, alongside Lynda Carter and Luke Wilson. The movie was released on October 12.

While she’s mostly kept private over the past few years, Shelley has had a prolific and impressive acting career, where she has made appearances in numerous sitcoms throughout her career. Her big break came in 1982, when she began starring in the iconic show Cheers, along with other greats like Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson. Shelley starred as Diane Chambers, until 1987, when she left the show. She did return for a one-off appearance in the 1993 finale “One For The Road.” After Cheers, she made appearances in other celebrated shows like Frasier, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and 8 Simple Rules. She also played Carol Brady in both The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel.