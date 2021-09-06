1st Photo – Hollywood Life

Cardi B is a mom once again! The ‘WAP’ rapper gave birth to a healthy baby boy — her 2nd child with Offset — on Sept. 4!

Cardi B, 28, has given birth to a baby boy with Offset! She took to Instagram to share the happy news, simply caption the photo with “9/4/21.” Cardi and Offset looked so in love with their new bundle of joy in the rapper’s hospital bed, which included a luxe Louis Vuitton logo blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.

The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017, also share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, together. Cardi announced the news of her second pregnancy in the most marvelous way: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, making her way onto the stage to perform her song “Type Sh*t” in a mesh catsuit that showed off her surprise baby bump. Post-performance, the rapper followed up with a series of elegant maternity shoots on Instagram.

In one, Kulture rubs her mom’s belly and wears a matching white flowy dress and head wrap as the rapper. In the caption, Cardi mused about the bond the two will inevitably form. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩,” she wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Hopefully, baby no. 2 proved to be a lot less painful. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2018, the always candid rapper said her daughter Kulture “broke her vagina” during childbirth. “Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” the rapper said. “People would just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt,’ but nobody tells you [about the] vagina.”

Along with Kulture and TK NAME, Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, he revealed what a great stepparent the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”