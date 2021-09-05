1inch Network sponsors crypto-themed animated NFT series By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has partnered with an animated series that pokes fun at startups in a Silicon Valley-like setting.

In a Friday announcement, 1inch said it would be sponsoring the nonfungible token, or NFT, series Take My Muffin in addition to providing its technical expertise for the show and introducing team members to projects in the decentralized finance, or DeFi, space. The series follows the exploits of a team of creatures who attempt to get startup projects off the ground — with general wackiness and blockchain-based solutions aplenty — and is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2022.