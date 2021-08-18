1inch announces deployment to Optimism’s layer-2 solution By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has announced its deployment on the Optimistic , or OE, mainnet, highlighting a considerable reduction in user transaction fees and confirmation delays.
Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the 1inch Network stated “the 1inch launch on Optimistic will facilitate a dramatic increase in transaction speed.”
