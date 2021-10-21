19 Weird Stories Behind Celebrity Stage Names



Frank Micelotta / Getty Images



In a press release at the time, he said, “Warner Bros. took the name, trademarked it, and used it as the main marketing took to promote all of the music I wrote. The company owns the name Prince and all related music marketed under Prince. I became merely a pawn used to produce more money for Warner Bros.”

He described his new name as “an unpronounceable symbol whose meaning has not been identified. It’s all about thinking in new ways, tuning [in to] a new free-quency.”

However, after the contract with Warner Bros. Studios expired in 2000, he ditched the symbol and went back to using “Prince.”

His real name is Prince Rogers Nelson. He was named after the stage name his jazz musician father used while performing in the Prince Rogers Trio.