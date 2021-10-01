19 vaccine makers fall as Merck’s pill shines in trial

Article content

Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease.

Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own.

Some Wall Street analysts said Merck’s positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.