19 TV Moments From This Week — Oct. 8, 2021

Nic’s death comes in the wake of Emily VanCamp leaving the show after five seasons. Emily said she made the decision to leave in order to focus on her family, which includes her baby girl who she and Josh Bowman welcomed in September. She explained, “I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.”