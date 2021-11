19 SNL Actors First Episode Vs Latest

What Pete Davidson looked like in his latest episode (2021):

And what Pete Davidson looked like in his first episode (2014):

What Kate McKinnon looked like in her latest episode (2021):

What Kate McKinnon looked like in her first episode (2012):

What Tim Meadows looked like in his latest episode (2000):

What Tim Meadows looked like in his first episode (1991):

What Cecily Strong looked like in her latest episode (2021):

What Cecily Strong looked like in her first episode (2012):

What Aidy Bryant looked like in her latest episode (2021):

What Aidy Bryant looked like in her first episode (2012):

What Molly Shannon looked like in her latest episode (2010):

What Molly Shannon looked like in her first episode (1995):

What Chris Rock looked like in his latest episode (2021):

What Chris Rock looked like in his first episode (1990):

What Leslie Jones looked like in her latest episode (2019):

What Leslie Jones looked like in her first episode (2014):

What Fred Armisen looked like in his latest episode (2021):

What Fred Armisen looked like in his first episode (2002):

What Andy Samberg looked like in his latest episode (2018):

What Andy Samberg looked like in his first episode (2005):

What Tina Fey looked like in her latest episode (2021):

What Tina Fey looked like in her first episode (1997):

What Tracy Morgan looked like in his latest episode (2021):

What Tracy Morgan looked like in his first episode (1996):

What Adam Sandler looked like in his latest episode (2019):

What Adam Sandler looked like in his first episode (1990):

What Kristen Wiig looked like in her latest episode (2020):

What Kristen Wiig looked like in her first episode (2005):

What Eddie Murphy looked like in his latest episode (2019):

What Eddie Murphy looked like in his first episode (1980):

What Will Ferrell looked like in his latest episode (2019):

What Will Ferrell looked like in his first episode (1995):

What Amy Poehler looked like in her latest episode (2015):

What Amy Poehler looked like in her first episode (2001):

What Kenan Thompson looked like in his latest episode (2021):

What Kenan Thompson looked like in his first episode (2003):

What Maya Rudolph looked like in her latest episode (2021):

What Maya Rudolph looked like in her first episode (2000):

