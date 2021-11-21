19 Romantic “How They Met” Celebrity Couple Stories



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images



At the time, Stephen’s long time girlfriend had given him an ultimatum: they get married or they break up. Stephen decided to spend a week back in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina to think it over and very quickly realized that he was not ready to marry her. While he was there, his mom invited him to see a musical, where he spotted Evelyn across the room. He immediately thought there’s your wife, you’re gonna marry her. She cut in front of him in line at the after party, he worked up the nerve to talk to her, and they realized they’d grown up with each other but had gone to different schools. They ended up talking for two hours, but Stephen was convinced that she was just being nice, not that she liked him. He decided to test his theory out when someone else interjected to talk to them. He turned his back for a single minute to give her a chance to get out of the conversation with him…and when he turned back around she was still there, smiling at him. You can watch Stephen tell this sweet story before an episode of The Late Show here.