19 Romantic “How They Met” Celebrity Couple Stories

Life hack: lock eyes with a celebrity across the room, apparently.
2.
Stanley Tucci met his wife Felicity Blunt at his Devil Wears Prada costar’s wedding.
3.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met when Matt ducked behind the bar of the club she was working at to hide from fans.
4.
George Takei met his husband, Brad Altman, in the ’80s at a gay running club, where he asked Brad to help him train for a marathon.
5.
Reese Witherspoon met her husband Jim Toth when he rescued her from his drunken friend at a party.
6.
Andy Samberg met his wife Joanna Newsom backstage at one of her concerts because he was a huge fan.
9.
Stephen Colbert flew back to his hometown to contemplate whether he ~really~ wanted to marry his long-time girlfriend…and very quickly met his now-wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert at an after party.
10.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli felt an instant connection when they met on the set of Orange Is The New Black to discuss Samira’s character in an episode Lauren was writing.
12.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka met in passing on a street corner in NYC through a mutual friend who Neil thought David was dating.
13.
Lauren Conrad first met her now-husband William Tell while sitting onstage at one of his concerts when she was 16.
14.
Billy Porter was into Adam Davis when he passed him in the street, and was delighted to learn that who he thought was a handsome stranger was actually his dinner guest for the night.
15.
Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley were set up by their economics professor at Pepperdine University.
16.
Michael Bublé was instantly blown away by Luciana Lopilato after a concert, and drunkenly worked up the nerve to ask about her later that night at a party.
17.
Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners on Dancing With The Stars, and now the two are engaged.
18.
Wanda Sykes first laid eyes her wife, Alex Niedbalski, while boarding a ferry, and was coincidentally introduced to her after telling a mutual friend about her kitchen remodeling plans.
19.
And finally, Hugh Jackman met fellow actor Deborra-Lee Furness on set of his first acting gig after drama school, Correlli. He was crushing on his costar from the moment they met, and revealed his feelings to her at a dinner party while they were making crêpes together.