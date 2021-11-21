19 Romantic “How They Met” Celebrity Couple Stories

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

Life hack: lock eyes with a celebrity across the room, apparently.

Table of Contents

1.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got close on the set of Green Lantern but were both in relationships. A year later, they went on a double date — with other people — but couldn’t deny that the chemistry between the two of them was waaaay stronger.

2.

Stanley Tucci met his wife Felicity Blunt at his Devil Wears Prada costar’s wedding.


Ian Gavan / Getty Images

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily Blunt explained that she loved Stanley so much from their time on set together that she invited him to her and John’s wedding. He met her sister Felicity there and the rest is history.

3.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met when Matt ducked behind the bar of the club she was working at to hide from fans.


Christopher Polk / WireImage / Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Luciana explained that Matt hid behind the bar hoping to chat and have a drink, but Luciana decided to put him to work instead. The two made drinks together for the rest of the night and completely hit it off.

4.

George Takei met his husband, Brad Altman, in the ’80s at a gay running club, where he asked Brad to help him train for a marathon.


Anna Webber / Getty Images

On Oprah: Where Are They Now? George explained, “He was the best runner in the club, and also great-looking. So I went up to him and I asked him to train me for my first marathon.” The pair have been married since 2008.

5.

Reese Witherspoon met her husband Jim Toth when he rescued her from his drunken friend at a party.

6.

Andy Samberg met his wife Joanna Newsom backstage at one of her concerts because he was a huge fan.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Their mutual friend, Fred Armisen, introduced them and Andy says he saw “heart bubbles” when she immediately recognized him from the “Just 2 Guyz” Lonely Island video.

9.

Stephen Colbert flew back to his hometown to contemplate whether he ~really~ wanted to marry his long-time girlfriend…and very quickly met his now-wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert at an after party.


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

At the time, Stephen’s long time girlfriend had given him an ultimatum: they get married or they break up. Stephen decided to spend a week back in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina to think it over and very quickly realized that he was not ready to marry her. While he was there, his mom invited him to see a musical, where he spotted Evelyn across the room. He immediately thought there’s your wife, you’re gonna marry her. She cut in front of him in line at the after party, he worked up the nerve to talk to her, and they realized they’d grown up with each other but had gone to different schools. They ended up talking for two hours, but Stephen was convinced that she was just being nice, not that she liked him. He decided to test his theory out when someone else interjected to talk to them. He turned his back for a single minute to give her a chance to get out of the conversation with him…and when he turned back around she was still there, smiling at him. You can watch Stephen tell this sweet story before an episode of The Late Show here.

10.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli felt an instant connection when they met on the set of Orange Is The New Black to discuss Samira’s character in an episode Lauren was writing.

12.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka met in passing on a street corner in NYC through a mutual friend who Neil thought David was dating.

13.

Lauren Conrad first met her now-husband William Tell while sitting onstage at one of his concerts when she was 16.

14.

Billy Porter was into Adam Davis when he passed him in the street, and was delighted to learn that who he thought was a handsome stranger was actually his dinner guest for the night.


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Related

Billy first saw Adam while walking to a restaurant with his friends and was into him before learning that Adam was also attending the dinner. Billy sat next to him and they hit it off. The couple dated for a year before they broke up in 2010, but they stayed very good friends the whole time. They got back together in 2015 after watching Hamilton at the Public Theater. Billy explained the night to People magazine: “I felt it, and the tears came, and I pulled over, and he said, ‘I love you, and I’ve always loved you, and if there’s any chance, I would like another shot — I would like us to have another shot at this.’ He was the one that got away — so it wasn’t hard. The yes came easy and immediately!” They got married in 2017.

15.

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley were set up by their economics professor at Pepperdine University.

16.

Michael Bublé was instantly blown away by Luciana Lopilato after a concert, and drunkenly worked up the nerve to ask about her later that night at a party.

17.

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners on Dancing With The Stars, and now the two are engaged.

18.

Wanda Sykes first laid eyes her wife, Alex Niedbalski, while boarding a ferry, and was coincidentally introduced to her after telling a mutual friend about her kitchen remodeling plans.


Jean Catuffe / GC Images / Getty Images

Wanda saw Alex on a ferry to Fire Island and thought to herself, Wow, that’s what you need, Wanda. She told a friend the next day, who promptly told her she needed to start using cheesy pickup lines instead of boring stories about things like remodeling her kitchen to ~get things going~ with people. It turns out that friend was very wrong, because when Wanda told the next person she met about her kitchen remodeling plans, they introduced her to Alex — who, coincidentally, sold granite countertops. The pair have been married since 2008.

19.

And finally, Hugh Jackman met fellow actor Deborra-Lee Furness on set of his first acting gig after drama school, Correlli. He was crushing on his costar from the moment they met, and revealed his feelings to her at a dinner party while they were making crêpes together.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR