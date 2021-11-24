Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
19 King Richard Side By Sides Of Cast Vs. In Real Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 19 King Richard Side By Sides Of Cast Vs. In Real Life
Entertainment

19 King Richard Side By Sides Of Cast Vs. In Real Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“Venus and Serena are going to shake up this world.”

Table of Contents

If you’re like me, you watched King Richard over the weekend basically the moment it came to HBO Max (or perhaps you even saw it in a movie theater!).


Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

The film, which was executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams and their sister Isha Price, tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams became — you know, VENUS AND SERENA WILLIAMS — and the coaching they received from their father Richard Williams.

Since the film is based on real events, let’s take a look at how the cast and some of the biggest moments look side-by-side with pictures in real life:

1.

First up, Will Smith as Richard Williams:


Kevin Levine/ Staff / Getty Images/ Chiabella James/ Warner Bros. Pictures

2.

Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Williams:


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

3.

Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams:


Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Jamie Squire / Staff / Getty Images

4.

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams:


Paul Harris / Contributor / Getty Images/ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

5.

Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci:


Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

I was unable to find an IRL pic of Tony Goldwyn’s character, Paul Cohen. 

6.

Here’s Serena and Venus together:


Warner Bros. Pictures/Ken Levine / Getty Images

7.

And here’s a side by side of the Williams and Price sisters vs. a more recent picture from 2015 of Venus and Serena with Lyndrea, their mother Oracene, and Isha:


Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/ D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

8.

Let’s look at some moments from the film. Here’s Richard pushing Venus and Serena around in a shopping cart full of tennis balls during an early practice versus the IRL picture where it’s just Venus:


Warner Bros. Pictures/ Ken Levine / Staff / Getty Images

We do also see Richard on screen dressed in the outfit shown above, pushing a cart full of tennis balls as well (this time without his daughters inside):

9.

Venus Williams in her debut professional tennis match at the Bank of the West classic on October 31, 1994, where she defeated Shaun Stafford:


Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/ Al Bello / Staff

10.

Venus and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario pictured at their match during the Bank of the West classic:


Warner Bros. Pictures/ Brad Mangin / Contributor / Getty Images

11.

Venus greeting her fans at the Bank of the West tournament — such a special moment in the film, and one that surely happened many times over in real life:


Warner Bros. Pictures/ Al Bello / Staff / Getty Images

12.

The scene when Richard intervenes because a reporter is questioning 14-year-old Venus about her confidence happened almost word-for-word the same way in real life:

And here’s the moment where Richard steps in:

13.

Here’s just a fun side-by-side of Richard’s van, to show the attention to detail in the film:

14.

In the movie, we briefly see Venus and Serena at Nancy Reagan’s tennis event in 1990 — here’s the real life moment:


Warner Bros. Pictures/ Allsport UK /Allsport

15.

Of course, this isn’t the exact same moment, but here’s photo proof that Richard really did regularly drive around in a golf cart in Florida:


Warner Bros. Pictures/Ken Levine / Getty Images

16.

And here’s a look at some of the tennis players who had cameos in the film. Jessica Wacnik as Jennifer Capriati:


Warner Bros. Pictures/ Simon Bruty / Getty Images

17.

Christopher Wallinger as John McEnroe:


Warner Bros. Pictures/Ron Galella / Getty Images

18.

And Chase Del Ray as Pete Sampras:


Warner Bros. Pictures/Focus On Sport / Getty Images

19.

Finally, just to wrap things up, here’s a side by side of the father-daughter trio from around the same time period of the movie:


Courtesy Warner Bros./Ken Levine / Staff

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sophie Turner Roasts Joe Jonas And Jonas Brothers...

Rebel Wilson’s Plunging Purple Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt...

Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly React To Grammys...

Chrishell Stause Shades Ex Justin Hartley On ‘Selling...

Tom Hanks’ Son Truman Has Dinner With His...

Peacock’s Saved By The Bell Cast Plays Who’s...

Eat At This Cake Buffet To Reveal Which...

Blackpink’s Lisa Tests Positive For COVID-19

‘I Won’t Be Reading’ – Hollywood Life

Exclusive Look At Episode 4 — Video –...

Leave a Comment