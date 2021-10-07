19 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes “Squid Game” Facts

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
19

It was originally meant to be a movie.

Table of Contents

1.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk originally came up with the idea for the show in 2008, when he was in a lot of debt and his family was struggling financially.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

He read comics like Battle Royale to distract himself. When he contemplated participating in such deadly games for a huge prize, he set out to explore what they would look like in a Korean setting. 

2.

The script initially took a year to write, but it was rejected everywhere until being picked up by Netflix 10 years later, in 2019.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix / Via Netflix

3.

Hwang originally wrote it as a movie, and when he decided to turn it into the series, he fleshed out the games more and added characters like Jun-ho, who wasn’t in the first draft.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

4.

Hwang says the title and key game are inspired by the real squid game, which was his favorite thing to play as a child. He chose it because he felt it symbolizes society.

5.

Hwang had Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo in mind for the roles of Gi-hun and Sang-woo from the start — but for roles like Sae-byeok, Il-nam, and Ali he deliberately searched for actors who were not well known.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

6.

He says casting Sae-byeok was difficult, but as soon as he saw the audition tape of Jung Ho-yeon — who was working in New York as a model at the time — he knew he’d found the right person for the role.

7.

Ji-young was originally a boy, but Hwang changed the character to be a girl. His intent was to explore the bond between two women, something that is apparent when she and Sae-byeok immediately connect.

8.

The giant doll from “Red Light, Green Light” is based on iconic character illustrations from children’s textbooks in the ‘70s and ‘80s.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

9.

For the Dalgona Challenge, the crew brought in an expert to make real dalgona for three days while filming took place — meaning the set smelled like sugar.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

10.

And the playground set was made HUGE to resemble the way real playgrounds feel so big when you’re a kid.


YOUNGKYU PARK  / Netflix

11.

To film the tug-of-war scene, a machine was used to “tug” on the other side of the rope, which the actors say made it really difficult and exhausting.

12.

And the set for the glass stepping stones game was over a meter above the ground, which made the cast genuinely scared.

13.

The dorm was designed to look like a warehouse, highlighting the way the humans in it are treated as objects.


YOUNGKYU PARK / Netflix

The bunk beds symbolize shelves in the warehouse, as well as seats in a battle arena. Plus, they reinforce the theme of the competitive and hierarchical nature of society.

14.

The coffins were shaped like gift boxes to signify the way the creator of the game felt as though he was a god, giving contestants a gift even in death.

15.

Art director Chae Kyung-sun was inspired by fencing masks — as well as traditional Korean masks called Haehotal — for the staff’s masks.

16.

The design of the room with the incinerators was modeled after the Auschwitz concentration camp.

17.

Lee Jung-jae worked closely with Hwang on set in order to enhance Gi-hun’s characterization, and make sure he was likable. For example, the moment in Episode 1 where he runs into Sae-byeok and pauses to pick up her coffee was improvised.


Netflix

The scene they used was originally an outtake because Jung Ho-yeon started laughing at Lee’s fumbling — if you watch closely, you can see her shoulders shaking as Gi-hun runs away. 

19.

If there is a Season 2 of Squid Game, Hwang says it will explore the story of the Front Man.

What were some of your favorite moments from Squid Game? Let us know in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR