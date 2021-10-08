19 Celebs Who Either Spoil Their Family Or Refuse To

Rihanna bought her mom a $2 million mansion in Barbados, which she unveiled on an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012.


You can watch a clip from the episode — and see the home for yourself — here.

2.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s daughter won’t receive a large inheritance from her dad, as he finds inheritances “distasteful” and does not “want to leave great sums to the next generation.”


He told Insider“My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

3.

Chris Hemsworth claims his “biggest achievement” is paying off his parents’ house back home in Australia.


4.

Sting, on the other hand, does not intend to leave his six kids with much of an inheritance, claiming that he wants them to work for it themselves and that “there won’t be much money left, because we are spending it!”


He told the Daily Mail, “I certainly don’t want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks… They have to work. All my kids know that, and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate.”

5.

Cardi B fulfilled her childhood dream and bought her mom a house back in 2018.


Cardi shared a video of the house’s interior on her Instagram, if you feel like being nosy. 👀

6.

Gordon Ramsay, however, won’t leave his five kids a massive inheritance in his will. But he will give them a 25% deposit on an apartment.


In a 2017 interview with the Telegraph, he explained that it’s “not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them.”

7.

Tyrese Gibson outdid himself for Christmas and bought a private island for his 8-year-old daughter Shayla in 2015.


8.

Meanwhile, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a “no Christmas presents” rule for their two kids. Ashton has also claimed that they will not set up a trust fund for them, either.


In 2017, Mila told Entertainment Tonight that they began the tradition to prevent their kids from becoming too spoiled. She said, “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything – it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.” Rather, Mila and Ashton would prefer gifts in the form of a charitable donation.


In the caption of an Instagram video of him surprising his mom, he says, “Since [his childhood], I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need — houses, cars, etc.”

10.

Sir Elton John, on the other hand, will leave his two sons in a “very sound financial state,” but concludes that he won’t spoil them with a huge inheritance.


The legend told The Mirror, “Anything beyond the basic, they have to go out and earn it themselves.”

11.

Zayn Malik bought his mother a new house in a “nicer area” of his hometown, Bradford, in 2016.


12.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper will cover the cost of his son’s college tuition, but after that he’s “gotta get on it” himself.


In an episode of Morning Meeting, Anderson explained that he does not “believe in passing on huge amounts of money.” 

13.

John Boyega surprised his parents with a house and a brand-new Jaguar in 2017, and shared a video of their speechless reaction on Instagram.


The Star Wars star brought his parents into the house and tricked them into believing they were being interviewed before he revealed the big surprise. John told them, “It’s a small token, but I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy.”

14.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, however, does not believe in inherited money and will not be leaving large sums for his five kids.


He told The Mirror, “I am not in favor of children suddenly finding a lot of money coming their way, because then they have no incentive to work… So I will give them a start in life, but they ain’t going to end up owning the Really Useful Group.”

15.

In 2011, Taylor Swift bought her parents a $2.5 million home in Nashville, not too far from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.


16.

Simon Cowell, on the other hand, won’t be leaving his fortune to his kids, but rather to “a charity, probably — kids and dogs.”


Simon told The Mirror that he doesn’t “believe in passing on from one generation to another.”

17.

At just 19, Niall Horan paid off his mom’s mortgage and bought her a new car. He offered money to his father as well, but he declined.


Niall told The Irish Mirror, “I tried to give some money to my dad but he wouldn’t take it. He’ll barely take a Christmas present off of me. I want to do up the house he lives in but at the same time I don’t want to be the idiot who walks in and throws money around.” 

18.

Meanwhile, George Lucas has decided to dedicate “the majority of [his] wealth to improving education,” saying it is “the key to the survival of the human race.”


After the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney — in which the majority of the $4.05 billion went to him — a representative told the Hollywood Reporter that he planned to “quickly put the bulk of the money into a foundation that will primarily focus on educational issues.”

19.

And finally, Travis Scott bought his parents a new house for Christmas in 2016, tweeting, “Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble.”


