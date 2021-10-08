19 Celebs Who Either Spoil Their Family Or Refuse To



In 2017, Mila told Entertainment Tonight that they began the tradition to prevent their kids from becoming too spoiled. She said, “Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything – it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.” Rather, Mila and Ashton would prefer gifts in the form of a charitable donation.