19 Celebs Who Either Spoil Their Family Or Refuse To

2.
Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s daughter won’t receive a large inheritance from her dad, as he finds inheritances “distasteful” and does not “want to leave great sums to the next generation.”
3.
Chris Hemsworth claims his “biggest achievement” is paying off his parents’ house back home in Australia.
4.
Sting, on the other hand, does not intend to leave his six kids with much of an inheritance, claiming that he wants them to work for it themselves and that “there won’t be much money left, because we are spending it!”
5.
Cardi B fulfilled her childhood dream and bought her mom a house back in 2018.
6.
Gordon Ramsay, however, won’t leave his five kids a massive inheritance in his will. But he will give them a 25% deposit on an apartment.
7.
Tyrese Gibson outdid himself for Christmas and bought a private island for his 8-year-old daughter Shayla in 2015.
8.
Meanwhile, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a “no Christmas presents” rule for their two kids. Ashton has also claimed that they will not set up a trust fund for them, either.
10.
Sir Elton John, on the other hand, will leave his two sons in a “very sound financial state,” but concludes that he won’t spoil them with a huge inheritance.
11.
Zayn Malik bought his mother a new house in a “nicer area” of his hometown, Bradford, in 2016.
12.
Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper will cover the cost of his son’s college tuition, but after that he’s “gotta get on it” himself.
13.
John Boyega surprised his parents with a house and a brand-new Jaguar in 2017, and shared a video of their speechless reaction on Instagram.
14.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, however, does not believe in inherited money and will not be leaving large sums for his five kids.
15.
In 2011, Taylor Swift bought her parents a $2.5 million home in Nashville, not too far from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
16.
Simon Cowell, on the other hand, won’t be leaving his fortune to his kids, but rather to “a charity, probably — kids and dogs.”
17.
At just 19, Niall Horan paid off his mom’s mortgage and bought her a new car. He offered money to his father as well, but he declined.
18.
Meanwhile, George Lucas has decided to dedicate “the majority of [his] wealth to improving education,” saying it is “the key to the survival of the human race.”
19.
And finally, Travis Scott bought his parents a new house for Christmas in 2016, tweeting, “Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble.”
