19 Celebs That Manifested Their Dreams

Even though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige apparently didn’t see the tweet at the time, Simu was soon cast in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, which came out in 2021. The film made Simu the first Asian American to star in an MCU movie and the first one to portray an Asian American superhero in the MCU.



Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

