19 Celebs That Manifested Their Dreams

If you can dream it, you can do it.
In fact, Carrey headlined three #1 films in 1995 — Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, skyrocketing his fame.
2.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the cutest celeb couples of 2021 — but they were friends years before they dated.
In fact, Tom Holland admitted that Zendaya was his first celeb crush four years ago.
3.
Holland also manifested being cast as Spider-Man in the MCU. On a 2013 red carpet, he said he’d like to play Spider-Man out of all other superheroes.
Three years later, in 2016, he’d be cast as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War — a role he has since reprised in two Avengers films and two (soon three) Spider-Man films.
He’s starring in the film version of the game, which is set to come out next year.
5.
Alex Rodriguez is another person who ended up dating his celebrity crush. Way back in 1998, he said a dream date would be any date with Jennifer Lopez.
A-Rod began dating J.Lo almost two decades later in 2017, and the two were even engaged in 2019, before breaking off their relationship this year.
6.
A-Rod wasn’t the only one with a crush. Joe Manganiello had a major crush on Sophia Vergara for years, which he even publicly admitted.
Knowing about his crush, the editor of People magazine gave Joe a private heads-up just before he reported Vergara’s breakup with her then-fiancé — and Joe flew out to where Sofia was filming Hot Pursuit and took her on a date. The two were married in 2015.
7.
Kanye West has said he fell for Kim Kardashian immediately after seeing her in a photo alongside then-best friend Paris Hilton.
It would take years for the two to become friends, and eventually, they began to date in 2011. They got married in 2014 — however, this year, Kim filed for divorce.
8.
Seven years ago, Simu Liu (who at the time hadn’t really had a major role) tweeted at Marvel asking about an Asian American superhero.
He then tweeted them again in 2018, as the Shang-Chi film was in development.
Even though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige apparently didn’t see the tweet at the time, Simu was soon cast in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, which came out in 2021. The film made Simu the first Asian American to star in an MCU movie and the first one to portray an Asian American superhero in the MCU.
9.
Wayyy back in 2004, Katie Holmes told Seventeen magazine that she used to think she’d marry Tom Cruise. She also apparently grew up with pictures of him on her wall.
Katie’s dreams came true when the two wed in 2006. However, they ended up breaking up in 2012.
10.
Speaking of posters…when coming out of the movie theater one day when she was around 16, Kelly Preston noticed a poster of John Travolta in Grease.
“I just knew,” she’d later say about the first moment she saw her future husband. “I really knew it and it turned into, ‘I’m going to marry that man.'” The two were married in 1991, and remained so until Preston’s death in 2020.
11.
Billie Eilish has admitted to being a huge Belieber growing up — aka a big fan of Justin Bieber.
Well, her dreams came true at Coachella in 2019, when the two finally met. They struck up a friendship, and Justin even collaborated with Billie for a remix of her hit song “Bad Guy.”
12.
Shortly after Ryan Reynolds began reading the Deadpool comics in the early 2000s, he began a campaign to play the character. In fact, it almost seemed meant to be, after Deadpool was referred to as “Ryan Reynolds crossed with a shar-pei” in the comics.
He talked to Fox executives, who agreed that Ryan should play Deadpool…but they wanted him to debut in an X-Men film. So Reynolds appeared as the character in the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was so bad it essentially ruined any and all chance of Reynolds playing the character in a standalone film.
However, Ryan Reynolds knew he was meant to play the character, and never gave up, despite numerous issues…finally, he managed to get Deadpool onscreen in the critically and commercially acclaimed 2016 film Deadpool, and now it’s one of his best-known roles.
13.
Anika Noni Rose said in 2011 that as a kid, she’d always dreamed of voicing a character in a Disney movie.
Her dream came true in 2009, when she not only voiced a Disney character, but the first Black Disney princess and the first American Disney princess, Tiana.
14.
Back in 2011, when Ariana was still starring on Victorious and had not yet begun her solo career, she tweeted about her dream role of being Glinda from Wicked.
When the film version of the iconic musical finally got out of development hell and cast its main characters this year, Ariana nabbed the role, making her dreams come true.
15.
Victoria Beckham’s first celebrity crush was none other than David Beckham.
16.
And it turns out, the feelings were reciprocated — after seeing Victoria in the Spice Girls music video for “Say You’ll Be There,” David developed a crush on her as well.
The two have been married since 1999, and have four children together.
17.
Mila Kunis had a huge crush on Ashton Kutcher when they starred together in That ’70s Show. He was actually her first kiss, as their characters had to kiss in the show.
The two remained just friends during filming (Mila was also only 14 when she began starring on the show), and reconnected years after the show ended, when a romance blossomed. They’re now married with two kids.
18.
When Kim Kardashian sat down with her publicist around 2011, she told the publicist that her dream was to be on the cover of a fashion magazine. However, the publicist told her it would never happen — Kim was largely not taken seriously in the fashion world at the time.
However, Kim went on to cover many magazines, even one of the most prestigious — Vogue. She covered Vogue in 2014 (with husband Kanye) and 2019 (by herself), and has since begun multiple fashion and beauty lines, as well as attended many fashion weeks and red carpets, oftentimes sitting alongside Anna Wintour.
19.
And finally, Justin and Hailey Bieber had barely started dating in 2016. Still, he predicted to GQ that the two would get married — his wish came true, despite going on tour and breaking up with Hailey a few years later.
This proves it — manifestation is real!!! You heard it here and now, folks: I’m going to marry Harry Styles. Universe, do your thing!