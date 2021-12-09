19 Celeb Couples Who Got Married Quickly And 14 Who Never Did

Imagine marrying someone after four days or not marrying them after almost 40 years!
There’s no timetable on telling when the person you’re dating is the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. Of course, not every couple who gets married quickly stays together, and, on the other hand, not every couple who’s been together for a long time feels the need to sign a marriage certificate to stay together, either.
There are plenty of celeb couples who knew they wanted to get married before the anniversary of their first date, but there are also plenty who decided they didn’t want to get married at all.
Here are 19 celeb couples who got married after less than a year of dating:
1.
After a few years of casually seeing each other on and off, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially started dating in June 2018, got engaged in July 2018, then got married in September 2018.
2.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged after two months of dating, then got married five months later in December 2018.
3.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer started dating around November 2017, and they got married in February 2018.
4.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met in early 2010, went public with their relationship that September, and spontaneously got married that December while on vacation with both their families.
5.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon first met in 2005, but in 2008, they dated for six weeks, then got married.
6.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz met in May 2014, confirmed their engagement in December 2014, then tied the knot in January 2015.
7.
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham confirmed their relationship in February 2017, then got married that October in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.
8.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds started dating around October 2011, then got married in September 2012.
9.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries started dating in October 2010, then got married in August 2011.
10.
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom met in August 2009, got engaged three weeks later, then got married nine days after that.
11.
Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger met in July 2012 while working on her album together, got engaged a month and six days later, and tied the knot in July 2013.
12.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin went on their first date in October 2013, got engaged in April 2014, and got married in September 2014.
13.
In 2011, Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald met in March, started dating in April, got engaged in June, and got married in October.
14.
After dating for six months, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder got engaged in January 2015, and they tied the knot that April.
15.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reportedly briefly dated in 1998, then they got back together in 2004 and got married that June.
16.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt started dating in June 2018, got engaged in January 2019, then got married in June 2019.
17.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee met in December 1994, took a trip to Cancún as their first date six weeks later, and tied the knot 96 hours into the trip.
18.
Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett started dating in June 1993, then got married in a small town in Indiana three weeks later.
19.
In 1978, Meryl Streep’s brother brought his friend, Don Gummer, to help her move out of her apartment following the death of her partner, John Cazale. Six months later, Streep and Gummer got married in her parents’ garden.
And now, here are 14 celeb couples who never tied the knot:
20.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since Valentine’s Day in 1983.
22.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together since 2005.
23.
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been in a relationship since 1982.
24.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been dating since 1986.
25.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué met on the set of her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video in 2010 and confirmed their relationship in 2011.
26.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011.
27.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together since they met on the Transformers set in 2010.
28.
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the design team behind Proenza Schouler, have been a couple since 2000.
29.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova got together shortly after she played his love interest in his “Escape” music video in 2001.
30.
Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez have been a couple since 2007.
31.
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have been together since they met in a hotel lobby in October 2007.
32.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have been together since 2001.
33.
And finally, Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been a couple since 2011.