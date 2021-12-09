Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
19 Celeb Couples Who Got Married Quickly And 14 Who Never Did

by Bradly Lamb
Imagine marrying someone after four days or not marrying them after almost 40 years!

There’s no timetable on telling when the person you’re dating is the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. Of course, not every couple who gets married quickly stays together, and, on the other hand, not every couple who’s been together for a long time feels the need to sign a marriage certificate to stay together, either.

There are plenty of celeb couples who knew they wanted to get married before the anniversary of their first date, but there are also plenty who decided they didn’t want to get married at all.

Here are 19 celeb couples who got married after less than a year of dating:

After a few years of casually seeing each other on and off, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially started dating in June 2018, got engaged in July 2018, then got married in September 2018.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged after two months of dating, then got married five months later in December 2018.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer started dating around November 2017, and they got married in February 2018.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Red State Blue State

They had their first child, Gene, in May 2019. 

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met in early 2010, went public with their relationship that September, and spontaneously got married that December while on vacation with both their families.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

They had their daughter, India, in 2012 and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in 2014.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon first met in 2005, but in 2008, they dated for six weeks, then got married.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

They welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011. 

The couple separated in 2014, then divorced in 2016.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz met in May 2014, confirmed their engagement in December 2014, then tied the knot in January 2015.


Donato Sardella / Via Getty

They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in January 2020.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham confirmed their relationship in February 2017, then got married that October in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.


Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds started dating around October 2011, then got married in September 2012.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

They had their first daughter, James, in January 2015, their second daughter, Inez, in September 2016, and their third daughter, Betty, in October 2019.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries started dating in October 2010, then got married in August 2011.


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Via Getty

However, 72 days later, Kardashian filed for divorce, and another month later, Humphries filed for annulment. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom met in August 2009, got engaged three weeks later, then got married nine days after that.


Frazer Harrison / Via Getty

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger met in July 2012 while working on her album together, got engaged a month and six days later, and tied the knot in July 2013.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin went on their first date in October 2013, got engaged in April 2014, and got married in September 2014.


Pierre Teyssot / AFP via Getty Images

They had twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017. 

In 2011, Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald met in March, started dating in April, got engaged in June, and got married in October.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

After dating for six months, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder got engaged in January 2015, and they tied the knot that April.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They had their daughter, Bodhi, in July 2017.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reportedly briefly dated in 1998, then they got back together in 2004 and got married that June.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

They had their twins, Maximilian and Emme, in February 2008. They separated in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt started dating in June 2018, got engaged in January 2019, then got married in June 2019.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They had their daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee met in December 1994, took a trip to Cancún as their first date six weeks later, and tied the knot 96 hours into the trip.


Steve.granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

They had their first son, Brandon, in June 1996 and their second son, Dylan, in December 1997. 

Anderson and Lee divorced in 1998, but they briefly reunited in 2001. They got back together again in 2008 but broke up for good in 2010.

18.

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett started dating in June 1993, then got married in a small town in Indiana three weeks later.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In 1978, Meryl Streep’s brother brought his friend, Don Gummer, to help her move out of her apartment following the death of her partner, John Cazale. Six months later, Streep and Gummer got married in her parents’ garden.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

They had had their son, Henry, in November 1979; their oldest daughter, Mamie, in August 1983; their second daughter, Grace, in May 1986; and their youngest daughter, Louisa, in June 1991.

And now, here are 14 celeb couples who never tied the knot:

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since Valentine’s Day in 1983.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Netflix

They had their son, Wyatt Russell, in July 1986.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have been together since 2005.


J. Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

They met on a blind date.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been in a relationship since 1982.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

They met as college students at University College London.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been dating since 1986.


Prince Williams / WireImage / Via Getty

They first met when they both went to visit a mutual friend who was sick.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué met on the set of her “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video in 2010 and confirmed their relationship in 2011.


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

They welcomed their sons, Milan and Sasha, in January 2013 and January 2015, respectively.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together since 2011.


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

They had their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, in September 2014 and April 2016, respectively.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together since they met on the Transformers set in 2010.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

They got engaged in January 2016, but they haven’t made wedding plans. 

They welcomed their son, Jack, in June 2016.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the design team behind Proenza Schouler, have been a couple since 2000.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

They met at a club in New York City soon after they both transferred to the Parsons School of Design. As classmates, they became close friends and collaborators, and they officially began dating their junior year.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova got together shortly after she played his love interest in his “Escape” music video in 2001.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Via Getty

They had their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, in December 2017 and daughter, Mary, in January 2020.

Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez have been a couple since 2007.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

They welcomed their daughter, Hania, in April 2008; son, Vincent, in April 2010; and daughter, Pauline, in March 2015.

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have been together since they met in a hotel lobby in October 2007.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

They’ve appeared in several movies together, including Iron Man 2 and The Dark of Night.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have been together since 2001.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

They had their daughter, Pearl, in October 2005; daughter, Lucille, in November 2009; son, Jack, in July 2011; and daughter, Ida, in August 2013.

And finally, Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been a couple since 2011.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Ryder told Net-A-Porter, “I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now.” 

