18 Wildly Creepy Behind-The-Scenes Facts



MGM/UA Entertainment Co.



Robins explained to Fright how the extended arm of the clown got caught around his neck: “I was in a tight, confined space under the bed, and … it’s almost like a car accident. You know how a car accident happens so fast, you don’t remember, but if you don’t act, something is going to happen? Well, Steven saw that, probably in the video assist, and he pulled me away from it. Who knows what might have happened otherwise.”