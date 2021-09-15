18 Funny Aubrey Plaza Moments That Prove She’s The Best

NOBODY is doing it like Aubrey Plaza, tbh.

1.

When she weighed in on the Harper-vs.-Riley debate from Happiest Season:


2.

When she poured milk up her nose on Hot Ones and even got Sean Evans to join her:

3.

When she gave a very convincing audition for Catwoman on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert:

4.

When she explained how she bonded with her first onscreen son in Child’s Play:

5.

When she accepted an award on behalf of her Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler and gave this iconic speech:

6.

When she shared her A+ red carpet strategy:

7.

When she explained how her Dirty Grandpa audition went:

8.

When she pranked her Ingrid Goes West costar Elizabeth Olsen by wearing the same outfit to the red carpet…DOWN TO THE SHOES:

9.

When she won Breakthrough Performance of the Year at the Young Hollywood Awards and gave this unforgettable thank-you speech:

10.

When she followed her heart and outran security to hug a giant, gold statue of Jeff Goldblum:

11.

When she was the queen of photobombing:

12.

When she made this iconic entrance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

13.

When she told the story of how 15-year-old Aubrey had a stare-down with Joe Biden at a Youth Congress:

14.

When she knew her limits:

15.

When she gave us the hot gossip behind this childhood photo:

16.

When she and her An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn costar Craig Robinson did a whole Google Autocomplete Interview while cuddled up under a blanket:

17.

When she shared this drunken story from the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates wrap party:

18.

And finally, when she showed off her pole dancing movies on Ellen:



