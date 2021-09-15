18 Funny Aubrey Plaza Moments That Prove She’s The Best

NOBODY is doing it like Aubrey Plaza, tbh.
When she poured milk up her nose on Hot Ones and even got Sean Evans to join her:
When she gave a very convincing audition for Catwoman on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert:
When she explained how she bonded with her first onscreen son in Child’s Play:
When she accepted an award on behalf of her Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler and gave this iconic speech:
When she shared her A+ red carpet strategy:
When she explained how her Dirty Grandpa audition went:
When she pranked her Ingrid Goes West costar Elizabeth Olsen by wearing the same outfit to the red carpet…DOWN TO THE SHOES:
When she won Breakthrough Performance of the Year at the Young Hollywood Awards and gave this unforgettable thank-you speech:
When she followed her heart and outran security to hug a giant, gold statue of Jeff Goldblum:
When she was the queen of photobombing:
When she made this iconic entrance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
When she told the story of how 15-year-old Aubrey had a stare-down with Joe Biden at a Youth Congress:
When she knew her limits:
When she gave us the hot gossip behind this childhood photo:
When she and her An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn costar Craig Robinson did a whole Google Autocomplete Interview while cuddled up under a blanket:
When she shared this drunken story from the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates wrap party:
And finally, when she showed off her pole dancing movies on Ellen:
